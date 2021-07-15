STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kids of second wife can get job, says HC

Court observes it’s for Parliament to bring about uniformity in law vis-a-vis legitimacy of children

Published: 15th July 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ruled that children of second wife are eligible to get job on compassionate grounds. A division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar passed the order while allowing the appeal filed by K Santhosha of Kadavekere of Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district. 

“No child is born in this world without a father and a mother. A child has no role to play in her/his birth. Hence, law should recognise the fact that there may be illegitimate parents, but not illegitimate children. Therefore, it is for the Parliament to bring about uniformity in law vis-a-vis legitimacy of children,” the court observed. 

Before the single judge, the appellant challenged the rejection of his application seeking appointment on compassionate basis under the Karnataka Electricity Board Employees’ Recruitment (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) Regulations, after the death of his father Kabbalaiah, who was working as Lineman Grade-II in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).  

The application was rejected by the Bescom in 2015, based on the ground of the circular issued by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) on September 23, 2011, stating that “under no circumstances, the second wife nor her children are eligible for compassionate grounds appointment, if the marriage has taken place during the subsistence of the first marriage.”

The court also quashed the impugned circular as well as communication issued by Bescom rejecting his application and directed them to consider the application made by the appellant within two months, as his father died seven years ago.

HC upholds pension for Info Commissioners on par with CS 
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL filed against the payment of pension to State Information Commissioners, appointed under the Right to Information Act, equivalent to the pension payable to the Chief Secretary. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj dismissed the petition filed by Wing Commander GB Athri (retd) on the ground that there are no merits in the petition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp