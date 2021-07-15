Kids of second wife can get job, says HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ruled that children of second wife are eligible to get job on compassionate grounds. A division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar passed the order while allowing the appeal filed by K Santhosha of Kadavekere of Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district.

“No child is born in this world without a father and a mother. A child has no role to play in her/his birth. Hence, law should recognise the fact that there may be illegitimate parents, but not illegitimate children. Therefore, it is for the Parliament to bring about uniformity in law vis-a-vis legitimacy of children,” the court observed.

Before the single judge, the appellant challenged the rejection of his application seeking appointment on compassionate basis under the Karnataka Electricity Board Employees’ Recruitment (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) Regulations, after the death of his father Kabbalaiah, who was working as Lineman Grade-II in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

The application was rejected by the Bescom in 2015, based on the ground of the circular issued by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) on September 23, 2011, stating that “under no circumstances, the second wife nor her children are eligible for compassionate grounds appointment, if the marriage has taken place during the subsistence of the first marriage.”

The court also quashed the impugned circular as well as communication issued by Bescom rejecting his application and directed them to consider the application made by the appellant within two months, as his father died seven years ago.

HC upholds pension for Info Commissioners on par with CS

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL filed against the payment of pension to State Information Commissioners, appointed under the Right to Information Act, equivalent to the pension payable to the Chief Secretary. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj dismissed the petition filed by Wing Commander GB Athri (retd) on the ground that there are no merits in the petition.