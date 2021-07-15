Met dept rings alarm bells, expect heavy rain for next five days in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have issued heavy rainfall alerts for most parts of Karnataka for the next five days. The weather department officials have also issued an alert of strong and gusty winds.

There is an off-shore trough over the south east Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast, a low pressure area lies over Kutch and a circulation lies over south Chattisgarh and neighbourhood extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under these systems, most parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. While most parts of north interior Karnataka will experience heavy to moderate rainfall.

According to IMD officials, an orange alert has been issued for Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada for the next two days and red alert for July 17. The officials have also issued a red alert for parts of south interior Karnataka for July 17.

As per IMD records, up to 5.30 pm, Bengaluru recorded 4.6mm rainfall, HAL airport recorded 13.7mm and international airport recorded 3.6mm rainfall. The BBMP control room staffers said that they didn’t receive any complaints of water logging or fallen trees in the city.

IMD records also showed that up to 8.30 am on Wednesday, the city had recorded 9.2mm rainfall. Agumbe recorded 14cms, Kadra in Uttara Kannada recorded 13cms rainfall and Thalaguppa in Shivamogga recorded 11cm rainfall upto 8.30 am on Tuesday. Also, Kollur in Udupi, Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada, Bhagamanadala in Kodagu, Koppa in Chikkamagaluru, Hunchadakatte in Shivamogga and Madikeri recorded 10 cm each till Wednesday 8.30 am.