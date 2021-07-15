No proposal before me to rejig cabinet, let's see after meeting in Delhi: Yediyurappa

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said there was no proposal before him to reshuffle his cabinet, however any changes in this regard is subject to his meeting with BJP central leaders in Delhi.

Yediyurappa will be travelling to Delhi on Friday, during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, host of central Ministers and the BJP central leaders.

"I'm going to Delhi tomorrow with an intention to meet several central Ministers and the Prime Minister to discuss the development of the state, irrigation projects that are pending and other issues," Yediyurappa said.

During the Chief Minister's proposed meeting with the PM and the concerned union Ministers, he is expected to seek central government's clearances for Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is vehemently opposed to.

Speaking to reporters here, the CM said, "he (PM) has said he will meet, he will give time. So after meeting everyone, I will return day-after-tomorrow (Saturday)."

He was responding to a question whether time was fixed for his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Asked whether the cabinet reshuffle was on cards, Yediyurappa said, "there is no such thing before me, let's see after discussions there (in Delhi). It is not before me."

Amid speculations about the possible cabinet rejig on the lines of union cabinet reshuffle, Yediyurappa had recently maintained that no discussions have taken place on it.

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel had on Wednesday said it is left to the CM's discretion.

During BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh's individual meeting with legislators last month, in the midst of rumblings within the party on the leadership change issue, several of them had reportedly discussed social justice and regional imbalance in the cabinet and thereby had tried to make out a case for a reshuffle.

Yediyurappa had last expanded his cabinet in January with the induction of seven new ministers and had also effected a reshuffle of the departments of some ministers.

There are now 33 ministers in the state cabinet, and one berth is vacant.

The cabinet expansion in January had resulted in large- scale resentment in the party, with too many aspirants for ministerial posts.

Yediyurappa's visit to Delhi also comes, even as speculation about his possible replacement refuses to die down.

Also repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the state BJP, targeting him and his family, accusing them of corruption and interference in administration, have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.