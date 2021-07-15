STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Only spoke of likely damage to KRS: Sumalatha

Justifying her statement, Sumalatha said that she was concerned about large cracks appearing on the KRS in the future due to illegal mining and added that only an expert study can confirm it.

Published: 15th July 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mandya MP Sumalatha inspects the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir across the Cauvery river on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a series of flip-flops, Mandya MP Sumalatha, who had claimed damage to the structure of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, on Wednesday said she never spoke of any crack, but was only questioning the officials about possible damage owing to illegal mining in the region.

Later in the day, in another contradictory statement in Mandya, Sumalatha brushed aside criticism of a ‘U-turn’ and claimed that the KRS structure was indeed damaged, but they were small wear-and-tear cavities or air gaps, repaired through grating. She went on to praise the officials for doing a commendable job in rectifying it.

This comes at a time when there has been a political slugfest between the MP and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy over the dam’s safety and “illegal mining” around it. Also, Sumalatha’s claims of cracks on KRS were refuted by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd as well as by District Minister KC Narayana Gowda.

Justifying her statement, Sumalatha said that she was concerned about large cracks appearing on the KRS in the future due to illegal mining and added that only an expert study can confirm it. “Should we wait, risking our safety? That is why I have requested for a ban on such quarrying in the 20km radius of KRS, which can be lifted, if needed, after a detailed certification,” she said, adding that she is not against such activities being carried out legally.

Meanwhile, when the MP was asked why she is not questioning the government on not cracking down on illegal quarrying and about the safety of the dam, she played it down and said that her job was to put out proof about issues. She also visited Baby Betta, a quarrying site, and also the KRS reservoir for inspection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumalatha Mandya Krishnaraja Sagar
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp