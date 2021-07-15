STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second PU academic year begins Thursday

As lecturers have been coming to college since July 7, they have been asked to hold online classes from the premises of their schools. 

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Representational Image. (File | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The academic year for second year pre-university students is set to begin on July 15 (Thursday). Since a decision on physical classes is yet to be taken, schools have been told to start classes entirely online.Last year, links of pre-recorded classes were sent to students by teachers on dedicated WhatsApp groups for each subject. This year, however, lecturers will hold classes on MS Team, Google Meet, Zoom or Jio in real time. 

A schedule for the day has also been outlined by the department. Classes start at 10 am and end at 11 am for the first session. The second is held from 11 am to noon, the third between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm and the fourth from 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.Teachers are expected to hold classes as per schedule and send the attendance list to the principal every day.As lecturers have been coming to college since July 7, they have been asked to hold online classes from the premises of their schools. 

