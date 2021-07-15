STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students who didn’t pay fee will also write SSLC exam

100 per cent examination staff already vaccinated; DCs, ZP CEOs entrusted with following government SoPs

Published: 15th July 2021 05:51 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just days before the examination, many cases have come to light where SSLC students have been denied hall ticket for not paying fees.The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that the BEOs have been instructed to ensure that candidates are not inconvenienced in any way. The SSLC board also issued a circular in the regard on Wednesday. 

While the Commissioner of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar lauded schools for downloading admit cards to be distributed among students and  emphasised that students should not be denied admit cards at any cost. With the SSLC examinations scheduled to be held on July 19 and 22, the minister said that 100 per cent of the examination staff have been vaccinated. He added that district-level meetings have been held on SOPs outlined by the health department for the safe conduct of  examination. 

The minister assured that complete preparation for the exam has been monitored by deputy commissioners of districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs. Dsitrict-level meetings between DCs and ZP CEO, District Health Officer and other officials were also held. He also said that no student should miss the exam due to lack of transport. In some places, he said, local MLAs and elected representatives have made arrangements for light snacks for students. He assured that the exams will be held like a festival.

TAGS
SSLC exam
