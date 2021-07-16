STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB raids nine officials over illegal assets

The sleuths of the ACB raided around 40 premises belonging to nine government officials across the state, and conducted search and seizure operations, on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the ACB raided around 40 premises belonging to nine government officials across the state, and conducted search and seizure operations, on Thursday. It is said that this is one of the biggest operations of the ACB since inception, as over 300 staffers were involved. 

It is reported that illegal assets worth several crores of rupees have been unearthed during the raids. Sources said the raids follow information gathered about the officials amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income. 

The raid was conducted on the offices and residences of G Shreedhar, Executive Engineer of District Urban Development Cell in Mangaluru; Krishna S Hebsur, Executive Engineer of KRIDL in Udupi; RP Kulkarni, Chief Engineer of KRIDCL; HR Krishnappa, Assistant Director of Malur Urban Planning Authority, Kolar; Suresh Mohre, Junior Engineer, Bidar; Venkatesh T, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Social Forestry, Mandya; Siddaram Mallikarjun, Assistant Executive Engineer, HESCOM, Vijayapura; A Krishnamurty, Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector, Koramangala; and AN Vijay Kumar, Electrical Inspector, Ballari.

