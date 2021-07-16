At Banjara meet, DKS hailed as next Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The call for KPCC President DK Shivakumar as next chief minister echoed at the Banjara community meet, called by the Congress at Bhaighad -- the birth place of Sant Sevalal in Sooragondanakoppa village in Davanagere district -- on Thursday.

The support for Shivakumar comes at a time when Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s followers are also shouting slogans, hailing him as the next chief minister, making it clear that Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are aspirants for the CM’s chair.

Addressing the Banjara community, Shivakumar said that after coming to power in the 2023 general elections, his first priority will be to uplift the neglected communities in the state. He said he will visit all thandas.

