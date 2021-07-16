Financial disputes linked to attack on Karnataka RTI activist

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RTI activist who was attacked on Thursday near his farm reportedly had financial disputes with his relatives, Tavarekere Police said. Venkatesh (43) also had an extramarital affair and the police say that they have gathered clued about the assailants and will make arrests soon.

It is said that Venkatesh had filed several RTI queries seeking details of various public projects to expose corruption in the state government departments.

A senior police officer said that an armed gang came on their bike and attacked Venkatesh on Thursday afternoon when he was walking near his farm. The gang attacked him using lethal weapons leaving him with deep cut injuries on one of his hands. The gang sped away leaving the RTI activist in a pool of blood before passers-by rushed to his help. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attack is not linked with the filing go his petitions. A special police team has been formed to nab the attackers.