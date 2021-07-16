HC upholds rule permitting MSIL to run liquor outlets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld a Rule provided under the Karnataka Excise Act to give licence in favour of government-owned Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) to run retail sale liquor outlets, and also the notification and circular issued by the government under the said Rule approving 900 CL (11-C) licence, four places in each assembly constituency, in favour of MSIL.

Noting that the impugned notification was issued under the impugned Rule 3(11-C) of the Karnataka Excise (Sale of Indian and Foreign Liquors) Rules, and the same cannot be said as being illegal, since no right is created in favour of any citizen, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by liquor shop owners questioning the Rule, as well as the notification. The court noted that its coordinate bench in 2018 held that in the absence of right, a rival competitor cannot be excluded from establishing or running a liquor business.

The apex court in the case of Jasbhai has held that the owner of a cinema house cannot challenge the setting up of a new cinema house, because it does not result in injury to a legal right or legally-protected interest, the business competition causing it being a lawful activity, the court added, while holding that the challenge to the notification and also the licences granted in favour of MSIL are not maintainable for want of locus standi.

The court said that the impugned Rule does not lack legislative competence, and also does not offend Article 14 of the Constitution, and the petitioners have no locus standi to challenge the notification and licences to MSIL. Accordingly, the writ petitions stands dismissed, it added.