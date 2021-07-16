STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains, landslide disrupts trains services in Mangaluru

A major landslide occurred between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur near the Kulashekhar tunnel following continuous rain.

Published: 16th July 2021 09:33 PM

The landslide that occurred between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur near Kulashekhar tunnel. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A major landslide occurred between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur near Kulashekhar tunnel following continuous rain affecting train traffic from/to Konkan side in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday. 

Due to the landslide-related obstruction on the Mangaluru Junction -Thokur section, the service of Ernakulam Junction-Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express Special scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction has been diverted via Shoranur Junction, Palakkad, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Ballharsha, Jujharpur Cabin Railway Station and Itarsi instead of Kozhikode, Mangaluru Junction, Madgaon, Panvel and Kalyan.

The service of Train Mangaluru Central-Lokmanya Tilak Matsyagandha Express scheduled to leave at 12.40 pm was cancelled while the service train Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express Special has been terminated at Surathkal and the pairing service of train Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CMST Express is scheduled to start from Surathkal at 17.18 pm today. Efforts are on to restore the train services early.

The passengers of Matsyagandha Express were accommodated in Mangalore Jn-Lokmanya Tilak Express which started from Suratkal through road bridging. For the nearly 100 passengers of Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express Special, Dadar-Tirunelveli Express Special (nearly 500 passengers), and Thiruvananthapuram Express Special (nearly 600 passengers) buses were arranged to reach Mangaluru.

For the passengers of Dadar-Tirunelveli & Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram, a special train has been planned from Mangaluru Central. On completion of the road bridging the train will leave from Mangaluru Central. For the passengers of Dadar–Tirunelveli Express, a special train is arranged from Shoranur Jn. Special Help desks are organised at Mangalore Central, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Shoranur Jn to guide the passengers. Special teams are nominated to work at these help desks.

