STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hospital body plans multi-pronged strategy to stave off third Covid wave

The third recommendation is imparting training to all healthcare workers in the latest practices and guidelines for care.  

Published: 16th July 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, injection

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a concerted effort to prepare effectively for the next wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Karnataka, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has planned the implementation of a multi-pronged strategy, especially when the cases are low. 

Dr Hema Divakar, who was appointed chair of PHANA’s Expert Group on Covid-19, has come out with a set of recommendations encompassing vaccination advocacy, research-linked data documentation and effective training of healthcare workers. One recommendation is that private hospitals must follow the hub-and-spoke model to conduct vaccination drives. 

The hub refers to bigger private players who procure the vaccine and then give it to the spokes, which are smaller hospitals, nursing homes and polyclinics, so as to reach more beneficiaries, at a faster pace. “This was followed during the first phase of the vaccination drive and the outcomes were effective,” said Dr Prasanna H M, president, PHANA.

The second recommendation is data documentation. A common template and colour-coded document for the case sheet must be used by all private hospitals. This will help disseminate case-related information accurately and speedily to state nodal centres. The third recommendation is imparting training to all healthcare workers in the latest practices and guidelines for care.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
third Covid wave COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp