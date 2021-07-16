Hospital body plans multi-pronged strategy to stave off third Covid wave

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a concerted effort to prepare effectively for the next wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Karnataka, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has planned the implementation of a multi-pronged strategy, especially when the cases are low.

Dr Hema Divakar, who was appointed chair of PHANA’s Expert Group on Covid-19, has come out with a set of recommendations encompassing vaccination advocacy, research-linked data documentation and effective training of healthcare workers. One recommendation is that private hospitals must follow the hub-and-spoke model to conduct vaccination drives.

The hub refers to bigger private players who procure the vaccine and then give it to the spokes, which are smaller hospitals, nursing homes and polyclinics, so as to reach more beneficiaries, at a faster pace. “This was followed during the first phase of the vaccination drive and the outcomes were effective,” said Dr Prasanna H M, president, PHANA.

The second recommendation is data documentation. A common template and colour-coded document for the case sheet must be used by all private hospitals. This will help disseminate case-related information accurately and speedily to state nodal centres. The third recommendation is imparting training to all healthcare workers in the latest practices and guidelines for care.