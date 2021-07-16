STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt ropes in private firms to upskill youth

The State Government is partnering with eight private firms to impart job skills to the youth and a task force has been formed to create one crore jobs over the next five years.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:39 AM

vocational education

Express illustration by Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is partnering with eight private firms to impart job skills to the youth and a task force has been formed to create one crore jobs over the next five years.Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced that the Karnataka Skill and Livelihood Task Force has been formed to look at ways to create job opportunities. 

“The Task Force is expected to submit its report shortly,” he said. Eight memoranda of understanding to train the youth were signed in the presence of the CM during the ‘World Youth Skills Day’ celebrations in Bengaluru.

Major companies like Wipro-GE, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Adithya Birla Group and Home Lane, and associations like the Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA), ESDM cluster are among those that will provide skill training to the youth, depending on the requirement of the industries. They will also help them find jobs. The MoUs include starting courses related to the automotive sector in select ITIs in Bengaluru, Ramanagara and Tumakuru districts.

The state has a population of 2.21 crore in the age group of 16-35 and programmes have been initiated to improve economic and social development by providing skill training, the CM said.  Deputy CM and Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, said the government has planned to sign 40 MoUs with various companies.

The government had earlier signed an agreement with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 Government ITIs at a cost of Rs 4,636.50 crore. Upgradation work of these ITIs is expected to be completed by September.  The government is also establishing four new Government Tool Room and Training Centres this year to train people to work in small and medium industries. 

