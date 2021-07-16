STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka inks deals with 23 firms for Rs 28k crore investments

The MoUs include projects in various sector including electric vehicles, data centres, aerospace and defence.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, and KSDC MD Ashwin Gowda exchanging an MoU on upskilling youth in Bengaluru on Thursday |

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government on Thursday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with 23 companies, including 12 multi-national companies, attracting investments of Rs 28,000 crore. These projects are expected to generate close to 15,000 direct employment opportunities. Even amidst the pandemic, the state has managed to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in investment since March 2020, announced Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last March, the State Government has cleared more than 520 industrial projects, including the MoUs signed on Thursday, with a total investment of Rs 77,000 crore, spanning multiple sectors.  Additionally, proposals and MoUs worth Rs 23,000 crore have been submitted, thus taking the total investment to Rs 1 lakh crore.

“This marks the strong commitment of investors, despite the challenging Covid-19 scenario, to select Karnataka as their destination for investment,”  Yediyurappa said during the signing of the MoU at the Invest Karnataka Conclave. 

The MoUs include projects in various sector including electric vehicles, data centres, aerospace and defence. Despite the challenging pandemic situation in the country and across the world, Karnataka has garnered Rs 28,600 crore worth of investments in the last six months in the form of MoUs and investment proposals.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries minister Jagadish shettar said the government aims to retain Karnataka’s position as a global manufacturing hub. “We are working to promote tier-2 and tier-3 regions of the state by developing multiple sector-specific clusters. We have developed dedicated clusters for toys in Koppal, for consumer electronics in Dharwad, pharmaceuticals in Yadgir and few more will be added in the coming days,” Shettar said.

Some of the leading companies which have signed investment agreements include C4V, a leading US-based Li-ion cell manufacturer (Rs 4,015 crore), LNG Alliance, a Singapore-based LNG terminal operator (Rs. 2,250 crore), Adani Data Centers (Rs. 5,000 crore), Shettar added.

Promoting the economic and industrial development of the state has always been a top priority for the government, the minister emphasised. “With an investor-centric approach, our government has launched the New Industrial Policy 2020-2025 to build a prosperous Karnataka and create large-scale employment opportunities. The policy is very forward-looking and brings several incentives and regulatory reforms such as land access and labour market regulation,” he added.

“Karnataka has been listed on the top in the recent NITI Aayog Innovation Index. This has been possible due to the availability of quality human resources, reputable higher education institutions and a significant thrust on research and development, aided by a proactive administration and conducive investment climate,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka investments
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp