Karnataka inks deals with 23 firms for Rs 28k crore investments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government on Thursday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with 23 companies, including 12 multi-national companies, attracting investments of Rs 28,000 crore. These projects are expected to generate close to 15,000 direct employment opportunities. Even amidst the pandemic, the state has managed to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in investment since March 2020, announced Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last March, the State Government has cleared more than 520 industrial projects, including the MoUs signed on Thursday, with a total investment of Rs 77,000 crore, spanning multiple sectors. Additionally, proposals and MoUs worth Rs 23,000 crore have been submitted, thus taking the total investment to Rs 1 lakh crore.

“This marks the strong commitment of investors, despite the challenging Covid-19 scenario, to select Karnataka as their destination for investment,” Yediyurappa said during the signing of the MoU at the Invest Karnataka Conclave.

The MoUs include projects in various sector including electric vehicles, data centres, aerospace and defence. Despite the challenging pandemic situation in the country and across the world, Karnataka has garnered Rs 28,600 crore worth of investments in the last six months in the form of MoUs and investment proposals.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries minister Jagadish shettar said the government aims to retain Karnataka’s position as a global manufacturing hub. “We are working to promote tier-2 and tier-3 regions of the state by developing multiple sector-specific clusters. We have developed dedicated clusters for toys in Koppal, for consumer electronics in Dharwad, pharmaceuticals in Yadgir and few more will be added in the coming days,” Shettar said.

Some of the leading companies which have signed investment agreements include C4V, a leading US-based Li-ion cell manufacturer (Rs 4,015 crore), LNG Alliance, a Singapore-based LNG terminal operator (Rs. 2,250 crore), Adani Data Centers (Rs. 5,000 crore), Shettar added.

Promoting the economic and industrial development of the state has always been a top priority for the government, the minister emphasised. “With an investor-centric approach, our government has launched the New Industrial Policy 2020-2025 to build a prosperous Karnataka and create large-scale employment opportunities. The policy is very forward-looking and brings several incentives and regulatory reforms such as land access and labour market regulation,” he added.

“Karnataka has been listed on the top in the recent NITI Aayog Innovation Index. This has been possible due to the availability of quality human resources, reputable higher education institutions and a significant thrust on research and development, aided by a proactive administration and conducive investment climate,” he said.