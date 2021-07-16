Malnad blacked out due to heavy rains, rivers in spate

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Owing to a trough in the Arabian sea, monsoon rain has been pounding most parts of the district, especially the Malnad region from last three days. With cloudy weather and intermittent showers continuing on Thursday too, normal life has been disrupted in the region.

Some houses in Koppa and Tarikere taluks were damaged. Tangalamane, Teppadagundi, Hunasekoppa, Shettikan and Magundi in NR Pura taluk are facing disruption in power supply due to uprooted electricity poles and tree falls. Eight poles were fully damaged as huge trees fell on them.

Kalasa region in Mudigere taluk has been receiving heavy downpour. Water level in River Bhadra is rising steadily and Balehole bridge connecting Horanadu is likely to submerge if rain continues to batter the area.

Due to heavy rain in the catchment area of Kudremukh, Tunga river near Sringeri is flowing near danger mark. Kerekatte received 119 mm rainfall, while Kigga and Sringeri received 128 and 70 mm rainfall respectively.