Mangaluru: Six nursing students held for ragging juniors

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested six students of a private nursing college on charges of ragging their juniors.

The arrested are identified as Shrilal, Shahid, Amjad, Juraiz, Hussain and Lims, all aged 20 years, who are students of Indira Nursing College at Falnir.

According to a complaint filed by a 21-year-old victim of ragging, the accused asked them to stand up and respect the seniors.

"We had been to a hotel at Falnir and the accused Shrilal asked us to stand up out of respect to the seniors. Later at around 10.30pm, the six accused arrived with lethal weapons to the victim's apartment at Attavar and entered his room forcibly and started abusing him. They also asked us to remove our clothes and do sit ups. When we refused to do so, we were abused and assaulted. They also issued death threats," the complainant said.

A case was registered at Pandeshwar police station in this regard. The investigating team has succeeded in nabbing the accused.

It may be recalled that ragging cases were reported in three colleges in the last five months.