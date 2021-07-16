Mission to promote Mysuru as next IT hub

By Express News Service

MYSURU: To help Mysuru accelerate and position itself as an alternative destination for technology and innovation after Bengaluru, the Mysuru cluster of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), an initiative sponsored by the State Government, will be launched here on July 17.

As a first step, the government has put together an advisory committee comprising business leaders from Mysuru, including Director of NR Group and CEO of Rangsons Pavan Ranga, MD and CEO of Lahari Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, MD of Silicon Road Ideation Labs Sanjay Srinivasmurthy and Executive Director (Client Innovation)- IBM Krishnadas Unni to head the KDEM, Mysuru cluster-specific activities.Ranga said they are determined towards building Karnataka as a brand and enhance its leadership position across segments.

“As Bengaluru has been established as an IT hub, we would like to make Mysuru the next destination for global business. Through this initiative, we want to contribute to the digitisation of our nation. KDEM - Beyond Bengaluru Chapter will help position Karnataka well with technology-sector-specific investment reports. With this re-launch, the core committee will focus on skilling 2 million people in the new emerging technologies and help the nation achieve its Mission 2025 - $5-trillion economy,” he said.