Nothing wrong in MLAs visiting Delhi: Kateel

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday said “there is nothing wrong in BJP MLAs visiting New Delhi”. He told reporters, on his arrival at the airport, “MLAs visit New Delhi for their personal work, and we cannot find fault in this.”

On Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s visit to Delhi on Friday, Kateel said it is a practice for chief ministers to visit Delhi prior to the commencement of the legislature session. “As the session is scheduled to start soon, the chief minister is visiting New Delhi,” he added.

Refusing to comment on the much-debated cabinet reshuffle, Kateel further said, “It is the prerogative of the chief minister.”He also took a swipe at the Congress, saying, “Assembly elections are still two years away, but the musical chair contest has already started in the Congress party.”