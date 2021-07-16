STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Police, officials stop child marriage near Sullia

The CDPO received an alert about a minor’s marriage scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

A team of officials and Sullia police raided the house of the groom and  stopped a child marriage on Wednesday 

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A team led by Sullia police and Child Development Programme Officer (CDPO) raided a house and succeeded in stopping the marriage of a minor from Mysuru, on Wednesday midnight, when the mehndi function was under way.

The marriage of a 15-year-old girl was arranged with a 26-year-old man at his house in Dugaladka Kandadka in Sullia. The CDPO received an alert about a minor’s marriage scheduled to be held on Thursday. Immediately, Sullia CDPO Rashmi Ashok, local administration officials and Sullia police rushed to the house, and stopped the wedding.

“The minor girl from Mysuru is a distant relative of the groom, and both families had agreed to the marriage. They are from a poor economic background and had no knowledge about child marriage. The girl’s family had arrived in Sullia on Wednesday evening, and had no documents to prove that the girl is a major. The officials explained the ill-effects of child marriage, and told the family that the girl could be married only after she attained the age of 18 years, as per law. Both families agreed to cancel the wedding,” Sullia tahshildar Anithalaxmi told TNIE.

CDPO Rashmi said the girl had discontinued studies at pre-university level. “The man does rubber tapping work. After counselling the family, the minor girl was taken to Mysuru. The family contacted the CDPO in Mysuru and have given in writing that their daughter’s marriage would take place with the same man once she turns 18,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child marriage Sullia
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp