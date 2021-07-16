Showers, gusty winds disrupt normal life in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds continued to lash on Thursday, disrupting normal life in Dakshina Kannada district. Five houses in Mangaluru, Bantwal and Mulki were fully damaged while 15 other houses in the district suffered partial damage.

A person suffered injuries in a rain related incident in Mangaluru. A vented dam cum bridge at Chelyadka on Puttur-Kunjoorupanja-Panaja road was inundated following rise in the water level of the river. The vehicles moving through this bridge have been diverted to Kaikara-Santyar road. The rain water entered several houses in Bejai Anegundi, Ballalbagh, and other low-lying areas.

Pumpwell bridge underpass and service road were submerged. The residents in Mangaluru woke up to severe waterlogging in several areas due to continuous rain and the commuters were seen wading through flooded water. The water level of Nethravathi river at Bantwal increased to 7m by Thursday evening (8.5m is danger level), 27.4m in Uppinangady and 4.7m in Gundya.

Sea erosion continues in Ullal, residents worried

Residents of several areas in Someshwara, Ullal are in panic, with the high tide damaging approach roads and houses. Many houses on the shores in Ullal in Mangaluru and a beach road at Someshwara have been damaged due to sea erosion.