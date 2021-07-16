Till death do us part: Elderly couple in Karnataka die of COVID-19 on same day

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An elderly couple from Nelyady in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district died of COVID-19 on the same day at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Mary and Varguese, parents of Fr Sebastian, the parish priest of St Mary's church at Mundaje in Belthangady taluk, were undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last 12 days. They came down with fever on June 25 and recovered after medication.

They were admitted to the hospital on July 4 after again developing fever and later tested positive for COVID-19. Mary died at 3 pm on Thursday and a few hours later, her husband Varguese also succumbed at around 6.30 pm.

The couple is survived by two sons including the parish priest and two daughters. The final rites were held on Friday morning at St Alphonsus Church cemetery at Nelyadi as per COVID-19 protocols.