Yediyurappa heads for Delhi on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid on-and-off talk on the leadership issue in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s proposed trip to Delhi on Saturday has raised eyebrows.

Though Yediyurappa is scheduled to participate in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the CMs of five other states, at 11 am on Friday to discuss issues related to Covid-19 management, there was speculation about a personal meeting later in the day. However, the CM’s travel plans for Friday do not indicate any such meeting. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said they have been seeking an appointment with the Prime Minister.

Yediyurappa, who is expected to be in New Delhi on Saturday, may take up the issue of the contentious Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra projects with the PM, along with the possible induction of MLA N Munirathna into the cabinet, the sources said.

The other issue likely to be discussed is the completion of two years in government, after the 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government, led by H D Kumaraswamy, collapsed. In Delhi, the CM is also expected to meet BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is expected to return Bengaluru on Sunday.