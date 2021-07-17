STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY all smiles after meeting with PM Modi in Delhi

Party leaders believe that the meeting will put an end to all speculation over leadership change in the state although their takeaways were different.

Published: 17th July 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a meeting that piqued a lot of interest in political circles, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening. While the Chief Minister’s Office insisted that the 25-minute meeting was purely official, sources in the party from both sides — Yediyurappa’s loyalists and his baiters — said there was more to it. Party leaders believe that the meeting will put an end to all speculation over leadership change in the state although their takeaways were different.

“I hope the message is clear,” tweeted M P Renukacharya, Political Secretary to the CM with a photograph of PM Modi and CM Yediyurappa beaming together. His tweet was a reflection of what Yediyurappa’s loyalists had to say about the meeting. With this, the CM’s supporters believe that the PM has sent a clear message to dissenters that he is firmly behind Yediyurappa. They hope that this meeting will put to rest all talk of leadership change. Yediyurappa was accompanied by MLC Lehar Singh for his Delhi visit. The senior leader, who has deep reach in the BJP central leadership, was in New Delhi earlier this week as well.

Those lobbying for Yediyurappa to be replaced view the meeting as well as his visit to Delhi as the final round of discussion to talk him into an amicable exit, if not immediately, at least sometime after he completes two years in office. Yediyurappa is hoping to meet BJP national president J P Nadda, when more discussions on the matter are expected. The CM is also hoping to get the central leadership’s nod for a cabinet reshuffle. The possible reshuffle and how it turns out, perhaps holds the answer to what transpired during the CM’s Delhi visit. 

After his meeting with the Prime Minister, the newly-appointed Union ministers of state from Karnataka, Shobha Karandlaje, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, A Narayanaswamy and Bhagwanth Khuba, called on Yediyurappa at the Karnataka Bhavan. “I will give you more details tomorrow,” Yediyurappa told journalists when asked about what exactly was discussed with the Prime Minister. He is scheduled to return to Bengaluru on Saturday, but the outcome of his Delhi visit is likely to follow only much later.

Narendra Modi BS Yediyurappa
