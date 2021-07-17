BSY pitches for monthly supply of 1.5 crore Covid vaccine doses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, sought 1.5 crore vaccine doses per month for Karnataka. Yediyurappa was participating in a video conference with the PM on the Covid-19 situation along with chief ministers of Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

While Karnataka’s grand plan was to vaccinate at least seven lakh people every day since the relaunch of the vaccination drive, the numbers have been seeing a downward trend due to shortage. Yediyurappa appealed to the Centre to provide enough vaccine doses to inoculate five lakh people daily. “Covid-19 cases in Karnataka have been on a downward trend. Bengaluru is reporting about 400 cases daily. The positivity rate is 1.43 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.25 per cent,” Yediyurappa informed Modi after the latter said the six states, including Karnataka, were the highest contributors of new cases in the country.

Yediyurappa also said that the state has administered 2.62 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far and it needs five lakh doses on a daily basis. Responding to Modi’s advice to curb the spread of the virus at the micro-containment zone level, Yediyurappa said lockdown measures were implemented as per the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee and district authorities had been given a free hand to impose more restrictions as they deem fit to contain the spread.

Highlighting the state’s preparations for the possible third wave, Yediyurappa said oxygenated beds, PICUs and ventilators are being increased in all health centres, apart from scaling up the number of healthcare personnel and laboratories. “New RT-PCR and genome sequencing laboratories are being set up. The Centre should also increase vaccine quota for the state to contain the pandemic. It is also requested that 800 neo-natal and pediatric ventilators be sanctioned from PM-CARES funds,” Yediyurappa said. He also sought the Union Government’s assistance in providing 40 PSA oxygen production units for taluk hospitals.