Crop insurance  scheme: 3.7 lakh farmers from Karnataka register

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 3.71 lakh farmers in Karnataka have enrolled under the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana— a crop insurance scheme— this year, Agriculture Minister B C Patil said here on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Patil said 36 crops can be insured under the scheme and urged farmers to register for the scheme at the earliest. He said the 3.71 lakh farmer of the state have paid a total premium of Rs 3,504.06 lakh. Farmers can contact the nearest agriculture office to register for the scheme, he said.

Patil said that the state is not facing any shortage of fertilizers. “The government is supplying fertilizers and seeds, based on the demand. We are taking action against those who are creating an artificial shortage despite having adequate stock. Dealers and sellers will be monitored. This year, we are targeting to cultivate 77 lakh hectares of which sowing has been completed on 44.18 lakh hectares,” he added.Patil said that the state was successful in conducting a crop survey last year and a similar survey has been initiated this year too.