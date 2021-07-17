Exam schedule for Karnataka college students out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the date for reopening of colleges is expected to be out soon, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday announced the examination schedule for college students. Regarding resumption of regular classes for degree students, he said a decision will be taken in three to four days after consultation with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The practical examinations for Diploma odd semesters (one, three and five) will be held on July 26 and 27. The theory examinations will be held from August 2 to 21. For Diploma even semester students, practical examinations will be held from November 2 to 12 and theory papers from November 17 to December 6.

The degree exams for odd semesters students, (which was kept pending in Gulbarga, Karnatak and Bangalore universities and a few subjects remaining in some other universities) is scheduled to be completed by August 15. The even semester exams will be held in October, for which the dates will be notified shortly, he added. Contact classes will be held for students before the examinations, to clarify doubts, he said.

Round Table Dialogue to implement NEP

The Higher Education Department has initiated a Round Table Policy Dialogue, in collaboration with the British Council, for implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, said Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, adding that the state is in the forefront in implementing the NEP.

Medical colleges allowed to open

The chairman of the state executive committee has permitted the re-opening of academic institutions pertaining to the health and medical sector. This includes medical/dental colleges, colleges and institutions related to AYUSH, nursing colleges.