STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Exam schedule for Karnataka college students out

The even semester exams will be held in October, for which the dates will be notified shortly, he added.

Published: 17th July 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan speaks to officials in Bengalur on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the date for reopening of colleges is expected to be out soon, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday announced the examination schedule for college students. Regarding resumption of regular classes for degree students, he said a decision will be taken in three to four days after consultation with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The practical examinations for Diploma odd semesters (one, three and five) will be held on July 26 and 27. The theory examinations will be held from August 2 to 21. For Diploma even semester students, practical examinations will be held from November 2 to 12 and theory papers from November 17 to December 6.

The degree exams for odd semesters students, (which was kept pending in Gulbarga, Karnatak and Bangalore universities and a few subjects remaining in some other universities) is scheduled to be completed by August 15. The even semester exams will be held in October, for which the dates will be notified shortly, he added. Contact classes will be held for students before the examinations, to clarify doubts, he said.

Round Table Dialogue to implement NEP
The Higher Education Department has initiated a Round Table Policy Dialogue, in collaboration with the British Council, for implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, said Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, adding that the state is in the forefront in implementing the NEP. 

Medical colleges allowed to open
The chairman of the state executive committee has permitted the re-opening of academic institutions pertaining to the health and medical sector. This includes medical/dental colleges, colleges and institutions related to AYUSH, nursing colleges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp