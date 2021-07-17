Heavy rainfall: First relief centre opens in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The first relief centre opened in Madikeri taluk at Koyanadu area in Sampaje limits on Friday. However, the villagers will stay at the centre only during the night and the centre will function fully only in case of heavy rainfall.

“There is a dam built by the minor irrigation department in the area. Following heavy rainfall, uprooted trees were blocking the flow in the river and this led to a flood threat in the area. Hence, villagers from six families reported to the relief centre,” confirmed Madikeri tahashildar Mahesh. However, the uprooted trees were cleared by the forest department.