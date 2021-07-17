Karnataka HC sure Centre will consider request for Covid vaccine supply

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Friday said it was confident the Centre will consider the request made by the state for additional supply of 30 lakh vaccine doses per week, considering the shortage faced to administer vaccine to beneficiaries due for second dose in July and August.

The number of beneficiaries who will be due for second dose of Covishield is 37,13,805 in July, and 23,74,156 in August. The number of vaccines to be received for government centres is 34,36,750, till August 4.

The number of beneficiaries who will be due in July and August for second dose of Covaxin is 9,38,099 and 4,51,153, respectively. The number of vaccines to be received for government centres is 7,65,470 till August 3. As on July 12, of the total 2.57 crore doses given in the state, 49% have been given in rural areas.