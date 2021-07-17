Karnataka High Court confident Centre will consider request for additional COVID jab supply

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday said it was confident that the Union Government will consider the request made by the state government for an additional supply of 30 lakh vaccines per week, considering the shortage faced by the state to administer doses of Covishield and Covaxin to beneficiaries who are due for their second dose in July and August.

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order after going through statistics submitted by the state government on the requirement of vaccines, existing stock and supply, and the representation submitted to the Centre on July 13 for release of vaccines.

According to data submitted by the state government to court, the number of beneficiaries who will be due for their second dose of Covishield is 37,13,805 in July, and 23,74,156 in August.

The total number of vaccines to be received by the state for government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) is 34,36,750, till August 4.

Similarly, the total number of beneficiaries who will be due in July and August for the second dose of Covaxin is 9,38,099 and 4,51,153, respectively. The total number of vaccines to be received by the state for government CVCs is 7,65,470 till August 3.

The state government also informed the court that as on July 12, 2021, of the total 2,57,79,659 doses of Covid vaccination doses administered in the state, 1,25,78,804 (49%) have been given in rural areas and 1,32,00,855 (51%) in urban areas.



House-to-house survey

Acting on a report submitted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, the State Government informed court that districts have been instructed to conduct a house-to-house survey and enlist all eligible children, and prepare a due list of left out children for routine immunisation.