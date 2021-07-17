STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malnad, coast come under heavy rain

Rain continued to lash the Karnataka coast, further inland and the Malnad region through Friday, wreaking havoc in these regions.

A major landslide occurred between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur, disrupting train operations on Konkan route. | Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR/MANGALURU/MADIKERI: Rain continued to lash the Karnataka coast, further inland and the Malnad region through Friday, wreaking havoc in these regions.Uttara Kannada district witnessed heavy rainfall and landslides, leading to a few temples in Gokarna being waterlogged. The coastal taluks of the district and interior places like Sirsi, Siddapura, Joida, Dandeli and Haliyal witnessed heavy rainfall, with rivers and other water bodies brimming over. 

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje held a virtual meeting from New Delhi, with deputy commissioners (DCs) of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts via video conference. She sought information about the rainfall disrupting life in coastal districts and the Malnad region. She directed Udupi DC G Jagadeesh and Chikkamagaluru DC K N Ramesh to assist people affected by rain, and keep her updated about any natural calamities.

A boulder blocked a part of road following heavy rain in Kavoor village in Honnavar taluk at Uttara Kannada district. Karwar streets were waterlogged due to the downpour. Meanwhile, the outflow from the Harangi Reservoir increased to 8,000 cusecs  | express

Several places along the coast witnessed sea erosion -- Karwar’s Ravindranath Tagore beach, Majali on the Karwar- Goa border and in Ankola and Kumta.Landslides were also reported. At Kavoor in Honnavar taluk, a hillock caved in and a huge boulder rolled down on Thursday evening, stopping a few yards from a house below in the hills.  The residents had a narrow escape. The house belonged to Army personnel Suresh Gouda. 

The Madikeri-Mangaluru NH-275 witnessed several minor landslides, following incessant rainfall since Wednesday. The highway had suffered severe damage following major roadslides near Madikeri, Madenadu and Jodupala areas. Work was taken up at a cost of Rs 22 crore, and included construction of retaining walls at several vulnerable spots. However, a highway contractor confirmed that there is no major threat.

