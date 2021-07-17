STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Medics, paramedics to be trained to manage COVID-19 third wave in Karnataka

Training will also be video recorded. A special division for child care will be opened in every district hospital. Necessary manpower has been provided for the purpose, Sudhakar said.

Published: 17th July 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical and paramedical staff will be trained in all districts on Covid management, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a training programme, organised by the state health department for doctors in Bengaluru Urban district here on Friday.

"The vaccine is being given to persons aged above 18 years. Experts are of the opinion that the infection can also spread to those under 18 years. They have to consult a pediatrician only. Therefore, child specialist doctors are being trained to handle this in all districts," Sudhakar said.

Training will also be video recorded. A special division for child care will be opened in every district hospital. Necessary manpower has been provided for the purpose.

Sudhakar said the third wave is persistent in many countries, and we can control the spread by putting a brake on social and religious gatherings. He also cautioned people to be careful till at least 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of various states and CM BS Yediyurappa requested for supply of 5 lakh doses every day. We are targeting 1.5 crore people to be vaccinated in one month. Already, 2.4 crore people have been vaccinated. We are expecting more vaccines this month," Sudhakar said.

Necessary measures have been taken as per the recommendations of the committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty, regarding the third wave.  

Infrastructure had been significantly ramped up before the second wave. He said we need to be very careful as we share borders with Kerala and Maharashtra, and that we must observe all safety measures as the infection is still there. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Karnataka COVID cases
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp