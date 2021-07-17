Poor turnout for SSLC mock test

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Very few students have turned up for the SSLC mock test so far, sources from the education department said on Friday. An official told TNIE that while the department had set July 14 and 17 as the dates, schools were given the liberty to hold mock exams anywhere around these, as the model question paper and practice OMR sheets were already up on the website.

However, despite the flexibility, very few students turned up. The official said the process was not mandatory for schools. “Those from remote areas and with lesser connectivity (gadget-wise), were the beneficiaries of this mock drill.”

Meanwhile, President of Karnataka State High School Teachers Association, Manjunath H K told TNIE that so far the attendance would be as less as 30 per cent in the state. Manjunath said, in some taluks, just one or two schools held the mock examination. “They were held at school level as per the schedule suggested by the board. Others had given their students an option to come and visit the examination centre on Thursday and this can go on till Saturday, he said.

Radio show on SSLC

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar will participate in Akashavani radio show at 7:15 across the state in 13 centres, in a programme on SSLC examinations. He will also some schools on July 17 to check the preparations for SSLC examinations.