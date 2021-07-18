STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Adjudicate gazetted probationers list on merits in 90 days: Karnataka HC to tribunal

The KPSC should also produce the record available with Tata Consultancy Services, which has conducted the evaluation, the court added.

Published: 18th July 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Remanding back the dispute over the final selection list of Gazetted Probationers-2015 published on January 10, 2020, to the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, with a request to adjudicate it on merits within a period of 90 days in accordance with law, the Karnataka High Court made it clear that the appointment made by the state should be subject to the final outcome of the order to be passed by the tribunal.

Without expressing any opinion on merits of the case, a division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy issued this direction, while disposing of the petitions filed by BK Sudhanva Bhandolkar and others. The court also directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) not to destroy the record related to selection in question, and all the records whether it is in the form of electronic or physical data shall be produced before the tribunal.

The KPSC should also produce the record available with Tata Consultancy Services, which has conducted the evaluation, the court added. It said that it is needless to mention that in case the document is not produced or suppressed, the tribunal shall be free to draw an adverse inference in the matter. Bhandolkar and others have approached the tribunal for quashing the final selection list of Gazetted Probationers-2015. The latter has disposed of the Original Application with a liberty to approach it after collecting sufficient material, with respect to the ground raised in the application. Hence, they moved the HC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HC Gazetted Probationers
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp