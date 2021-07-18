STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Begin next academic year by Oct 1, UGC tells varsities 

If there is a delay in declaring results for qualifying exams, higher educational institutions can start the academic session by October 18.

Published: 18th July 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to start their academic session for first-semester students by October 1, and to complete admissions by September 30.

If there is a delay in declaring results for qualifying exams, higher educational institutions can start the academic session by October 18. Vacant seats must be filled by October 31, and relevant documents of qualifying exams can be accepted till December 31.

For first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, universities have been asked to commence classes only after the declaration of CBSE, ICSE and state board results. “We expect all school boards to declare results by July 31,” said UGC guidelines. 

August 31 deadline for final yr exams

The academic session (online/ offline/blended mode) for the intermediate semester should be started as early as possible, following prescribed Covid protocols, UGC stated. For the current academic session of 2020-21, UGC has set August 31 as deadline to hold final-year exams, either online or offline.

“Higher education institutions may plan classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during October 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022, following necessary protocols/ guidelines/ directions/ advisories issued by the Central/ State Governments,” the guidelines said. The coming academic year will end on July 31 and the next academic session is scheduled to commence on August 1, 2022.

Zero charges if students cancel admission
UGC has instructed higher education institutions that till October 31, 2021, they should provide a full refund (zerocancellation charges) if a student chooses to cancel admission or migrate. This is valid for 2021- 2022 as a special case in view of the financial difficulties faced by parents of students.

