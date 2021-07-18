STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Building green bridges

An artist from Karkala is promoting sustainable living, and reviving the culture of areca tree trunk bridges in villages. His philosophy being ‘Keep it natural’

Published: 18th July 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Eco-friendly areca trunk bridge in Karkala | Manu B Nackathaya

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: The grey gash of a concrete bridge strikes a discordant note in the earthy shades of a rustic setting -- a sign of development which stands out like a sore thumb. It’s not meant to be there, says Purushotham Adve, who spent his childhood in Karkala taluk, by streams and rivers running through the Western Ghats. There were no squat ugly bridges in his childhood memories, only natural crossovers built by experienced villagers -- often areca tree trunks slung together to form a bridge.  

In an attempt to to set right the anomaly and stay true to the environs, Adve, an artist, decided to utilise the special skills of the people -- which they were handed down along with natural wisdom through the ages -- and the resources in abundance in the region.

A believer in sustainable living, Purushotham Adve (45) founded ‘Prachi Foundation’ in Karkala a year ago, to revive the culture of constructing areca tree trunk bridges. ‘‘I could see only concrete bridges everywhere, even where they were not necessary. They suppress the skills of village folk in constructing tree trunk bridges. With concrete occupying space in our minds, villagers too are forced to adjust to concrete. Bridges across small streams deep in the forests are not in sync with nature. Tree trunk bridges give job opportunities to villagers every two or three years, as these nature-friendly structures need to be replaced,” Adve added.

Last year, Prachi Foundation  built three bridges using arecanut trunks and creepers that have a variety of adaptations for attaching themselves to their host --  the areca tree trunk. Hundreds of areca trees die a natural death, so the Foundation decided to use the ones lying in plantations. Four types of creepers and cane are used to tie the trunks together, giving them strength. In fact, the bridges are strong enough to withstand the ravaging monsoon, and take the weight of cattle, two-wheelers and bicycles.

This year, two bridges were built, and two more will be built by Prachi Foundation, Adve added. Two volunteers of Prachi Foundation, along with 58-year-old Appanna, a resident of Maala, built the bridges. Appanna is an expert in selecting the creepers and estimating the quantity of tree trunk needed for constructing the bridge. The group members have built bridges measuring 25 feet long, which takes about two days to construct. ‘‘It all depends on the length of the bridge,” says Adve.

He says it is political leaders who are interested in building bridges even across small streams, as a sign of ‘development’ -- quite unaware that by doing so, they are eroding the native culture and intrinsic skill of utilising the resources available locally. As development seeped into these hamlets over the past decade, many bridges began popping up.

Areca bridges have other uses too -- they deter people from going deep into the forest to hunt, and help preserve the pristine enviroment. ‘‘Concrete bridges are permanent structures, and hunters can move inside forest areas easily. But arecanut tree trunk bridges are built only when necessary, and if villagers feel they need to access a certain area, the bridge can be dismantled and set up in another place to serve their purpose,” says Adve.

He stresses on the role of nature in the villagers’ lives. “The skills they acquire to make a living, resonate with nature. Be it constructing a house, or infrastructure like bridges or culverts, the minds of rural people ensure that the end result is in sync with their natural setting,” says Adve.

Taking this philosophy forward, Adve holds ‘sustainable living camps’ in interior parts of Karkala for schoolchildren from cities. Here, they mingle with rural children and learn the nuances of village life.

THE METAL ARTIST
Adve is an artist who knows metal crafting too, and has tried to reinvent this art by training budding artists. He has created handmade face shields for Tulunadu Daivas, who would earlier get only factory-made metal shields. Underlying his passion for these rustic arts is the urge to keep skills alive among village folk, and he also holds  training programmes to revive them.

In his ventures, he is supported by his wife Shashikala, a banker. Son Avani Krishna is in Class 9, and daughter Dhathri is in Class 2.

The group members have built bridges measuring  25ft

long, which takes about two days to construct

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp