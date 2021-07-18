STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Inspired by PM Modi, Karnataka government school vice-principal sends invitation for 'Parikshotsava'

The fear of contracting the virus coupled with the lack of proper transport is making students and parents worried about appearing for exams.

Published: 18th July 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

The banner put up infront of Karnataka Public School in Montepadav welcoming students, their parents and teachers to the 'Parikshotsava'

The banner put up infront of Karnataka Public School in Montepadav welcoming students, their parents and teachers to the 'Parikshotsava'. (Photo | Express)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka Public School, a government school at Montepadav in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district has come up with a unique initiative to encourage SSLC students to appear for the exams.

The vice-principal of the school, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, created an invitation titled '2021 SSLC Parikshotsava' encouraging the teachers, worried parents and students to take part in the 'Pariksha Utsav'.

Vice-principal of the school Santhosh Kumar T N speaking to The New Indian Express said that during these Covid-19 times, students and their parents are worried and confused about whether to send their children to appear for the exams or not.

"This mentality of theirs is due to fear of the virus. They are worried about whether their children are safe. They are concerned whether the schools are taking necessary safety measures to protect the children from contracting the virus," he said.

Earlier the students from Kerala were supposed to sit along with those from Dakshina Kannada district. However, the government has released new guidelines and the schools have been asked to prepare separate rooms for Kerala students.

Already few SSLC students have tested positive for coronavirus. Students and parents are also partly worried about appearing for the exam outside their schools. Proper transport facilities are also not available.

"PM Modi has also appealed to the students to consider it as 'Pariksha Utsav'. So I came up with this creative idea as students are afraid that they will get infected due to prejudice and also they have anxiety about the exams. My intention is to enable the students and parents to have a free mind while they enter the exam centre," he said.

Meanwhile, the school headmaster has sent the invitation to the students and their parents through WhatsApp. They have also put up a flex in front of the school welcoming students, their parents and teachers to the 'Parikshotsava' and also a compartment through which students will enter the sanitized exam centre after thermal screening.

The schools through the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) will also be providing biscuits and water to the students as there are chances that students arrive early at the exam centre without having food. It is also a futuristic step of the vice-principal to attract more admissions to the government school. As many as 250 students from four schools will be appearing for the SSLC exam, out of which 32 are from Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Dakshina Kannada district Karnataka Public School Parikshotsava Invitation SSLC parikshotsava Karnataka SSLC
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp