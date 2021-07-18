Karnataka government constitutes Vokkaliga Development Board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday issued an order constituting the Vokkaliga Development Board. Yediyurappa had proposed the board in the budget this year setting aside Rs 500 crore for the same.

The order, issued on Saturday by the Under Secretary to the Backward Classes Department, states that the board has been constituted to work for the welfare of Vokkaligas in Karnataka.

As per the backward reservation (3A), Vokkaliga, Sarpa Vokkaliga, Hallikar Vokkaliga, Namadhaari Vokkaliga, Gangadkar Vokkaliga, Das Vokkaliga, Reddy Vokkaliga, Marasu Vokkaliga, Gowda, Kunchitiga, Kaapu, Heggade, Kammu, Reddy, Goundar, Uppina Kolaga and others will come under the board.

Speaking to TNSE, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, a Vokkaliga strongman, said that the creation of this board was a long-pending demand. BJP sources said Ashoka was pushing the name of his relative, Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa, to head the board. Keeping BBMP polls in mind, the BJP is trying to woo the Vokkaligas by making Krishnappa the chairman, sources said.