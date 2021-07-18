Mangaluru-Kasaragod bus services to resume today after four months gap

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Inter-state bus operation between Mangaluru and Kasaragod will resume on Monday after a gap of more than four months. However, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has set certain conditions for the passengers travelling between the two states.

Passengers travelling in both KSRTC and private buses should have received at least one dose of covid vaccine or furnish covid negative report which is less than 72 hours old. The bus conductors should enforce this before allowing passengers to board the bus.

Further, they have to ensure that the passengers adhere to all covid protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. Those who violate these rules will attract action under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act-2020 and Disaster Management Act-2005, said Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra in a press statement.

The DC said the decision to resume the buses was taken after analysing the Covid situation in Kerala state and in the interest of a huge number of people who commute between the two border districts daily for education, office work, business and other reasons.

He appealed to people to take all necessary precautions in order to check the spread of the virus and to manage the third wave of covid-19 which is expected to hit in the coming days.