STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No new Covid-19 cases in Gadag, numbers drop to single digits in 7 districts

For the first time in four months, Gadag district has reported zero Covid-19 cases and zero deaths.

Published: 18th July 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere and Raghu Koppar
Express News Service

BENGALURU/GADAG: For the first time in four months, Gadag district has reported zero Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. As per the data released by the Health Department on Saturday, six districts in the state have recorded less than five fresh cases and six districts have single-digit deaths. Gadag witnessed its peak of Covid-19, black fungus cases and deaths in April, and 172 deaths in the last four months.

Some of the other districts which recorded single-digit cases on Saturday are Bagalakot (4), Bidar (1), Koppal (1) Vijayapura (2), Yadagir (2), Kalaburgi (6) and Raichur (3). However, there has been a slight increase in the total number of new infections in the state, with 1,869 new cases on Saturday when compared to 1,806 reported on Friday.

This was seen in some urban areas like Bengaluru with 432 on Saturday, as opposed to 411 on Friday. Mysuru had recorded 174 new infections on Friday while it witnessed a rise with 207 cases on Satruday. Hassan too, which had reported 138 on Friday, saw an increase at 173 new cases on Saturday.

Experts have raised concerns over a slow increase in the number of new infections in some of the tier two cities. “While continuing to do more tests, isolating patients immediately upon the onset of symptoms and efficient tracking will help in reducing the burden on healthcare in these districts. We must not be complacent, assuming that there are no cases now. Covid norms must continue,” said a health official.

The number of deaths in the state has remained the same as on Friday at 42. The daily case fatality rate has come down from 2.32% to 2.24% while the day’s positivity rate was 1.30%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag COVID 19
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp