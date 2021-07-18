No new Covid-19 cases in Gadag, numbers drop to single digits in 7 districts

Chetana Belagere and Raghu Koppar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/GADAG: For the first time in four months, Gadag district has reported zero Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. As per the data released by the Health Department on Saturday, six districts in the state have recorded less than five fresh cases and six districts have single-digit deaths. Gadag witnessed its peak of Covid-19, black fungus cases and deaths in April, and 172 deaths in the last four months.

Some of the other districts which recorded single-digit cases on Saturday are Bagalakot (4), Bidar (1), Koppal (1) Vijayapura (2), Yadagir (2), Kalaburgi (6) and Raichur (3). However, there has been a slight increase in the total number of new infections in the state, with 1,869 new cases on Saturday when compared to 1,806 reported on Friday.

This was seen in some urban areas like Bengaluru with 432 on Saturday, as opposed to 411 on Friday. Mysuru had recorded 174 new infections on Friday while it witnessed a rise with 207 cases on Satruday. Hassan too, which had reported 138 on Friday, saw an increase at 173 new cases on Saturday.

Experts have raised concerns over a slow increase in the number of new infections in some of the tier two cities. “While continuing to do more tests, isolating patients immediately upon the onset of symptoms and efficient tracking will help in reducing the burden on healthcare in these districts. We must not be complacent, assuming that there are no cases now. Covid norms must continue,” said a health official.

The number of deaths in the state has remained the same as on Friday at 42. The daily case fatality rate has come down from 2.32% to 2.24% while the day’s positivity rate was 1.30%.