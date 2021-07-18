Rafting activities resume in Cauvery river at Kodagu's Dubare

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: After a break of over two years, the much-sought-after rafting activity in river Cauvery at Dubare in Kodagu has resumed.

Over 60 rafts have availed permission to provide their services to the tourists and the activity has re-started with stringent COVID-19 norms in place.

“The current water level of River Cauvery in Dubare is ideal for the adventure sport and we are happy to kick-start the rafting activity – which is our main livelihood,” shared DS Krishnappa, the president of the Dubare Rafting Association.

He confirmed that the association availed permission from DC Charulata Somal and the activity resumed from July 17.

He also analysed that tourist inflow is gradually picking up and said, “We are not seeing as much tourist flow. Nearly 40 to 50 tourists opted for rafting on Saturday. We are hopeful that the numbers will increase gradually.”

The district administration has released stringent COVID-19 norms that need to be in place while resuming the activity.

“We have bought sanitizer sprays and each raft is sanitized after every ride. We will not allow tourists to board the rafts without face masks. Also, the number in each raft has been reduced to six people (plus a guide) from the earlier eight people to ensure social distancing,” he explained.

The district administration has fixed Rs 600 per head for a seven-kilometre raft ride and the same is being strictly followed by the rafting staff.

While the rafting activity has resumed, Dubare Elephant Camp is still closed for tourists as the camp elephants are undergoing annual health check-ups.

Kushalnagar RFO Ananya Kumar confirmed that the Elephant Camp will be open only after the water level in River Cauvery decreases.

The Cauvery Nisargadhama tourist spot in Kushalnagar will, however, open from Monday.