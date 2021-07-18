STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC students who didn’t submit photograph can still sit for exam

With SSLC examinations approaching, education department officials are trying to troubleshoot the hall ticket problem, and claim that most of the issues are resolved. 

Published: 18th July 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

A staffer sanitises a classroom at a school in Tumakuru, prepping it for SSLC exams.| Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With SSLC examinations approaching, education department officials are trying to troubleshoot the hall ticket problem, and claim that most of the issues are resolved. While SSLC Director Sumangala said that around 12 complaints were filed and resolved, the Department of Public Instruction data shows that there are 30 complaints from Bengaluru South alone. 

Commissioner of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar told TNIE that the complaints were mostly about students not submitting their photographs, which is printed on the OMR sheets. However, Kumar said block education officers have been authorised to allow students to sit for the exam even if they have not submitted their photographs earlier. The officers can attest to the photographs in their plain hall tickets at the exam hall. Such students are advised to visit the centre at least an hour in advance.

However, if anyone has specific problems, they may call the board’s helpline number at 080-23310075 / 76. Meanwhile, a top official of the primary and secondary education department said that even though an official announcement has not been made, the results may be declared within 20 days from the date of the last exam.

More than 24K masks donated to SSLC examinees
Bengaluru: In a student-led initiative, Vidyashilp Academy student-run Tavasya Foundation donated 24,100 masks to Bengaluru Government School students who are writing their SSLC examination. As many as eight students spearheaded the initiative. “We thought of donating masks to government school students who would be in need of them,” said the students.

