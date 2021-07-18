STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sumalatha seeks Guv’s intervention in Krishnaraja Sagar row

Published: 18th July 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mandya MP Sumalatha has sought Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s intervention to protect Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir and to take action against “illegal mining” that is posing a threat to the dam. Sumalatha, who met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, apprised him of the damage caused by illegal mining to KRS, crops and health hazards.

“Despite Supreme Court’s judgment pertaining to KRS reservoir’s safety concern due to hazardous blasts in its vicinity adherence to notes of the seismology department, it appears there is uninterrupted illegal mining and blast occurrences dawn and dusk creating unrest to the denizen of the region,” the MP stated in her petition.

“The illegal mining has caused pollution, environmental hazards to human habitation like repeated miscarriages, livestock fodder scarcity, lack of potable water and even damaging the houses of those villages surrounded by illegal mining activity, an imaginable impending danger to the reservoir structure as well by the tremors caused due to blasts,” she stated.

“I explained everything to the Governor. He gave me a few suggestions and told me that he will forward the letter to the government,” Sumalatha told TNSE.

