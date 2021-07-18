What was in those six bags you were carrying to Delhi?: HDK asks BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru after his two-day visit to Delhi, former CM and JDS leaders said six big bags were taken on the special flight to the national capital.

“As per the information I received, six big bags were taken on the special flight when only two persons were travelling in it. I do not know if they were taking documents related to Karnataka issues in those bags. I do not know what was in those big bags,” he told reporters on Saturday.

Kumaraswamy said he was not aware if big gifts were taken from Bengaluru. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office rubbished any speculation saying that if six people were travelling in the flight and each one carried a bag for the two-day visit, it would account for six bags and there was nothing more to it.