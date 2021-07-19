STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A day after BS Yediyurappa’s Delhi visit, supporters, baiters tread cautiously

While seniors have opted for an “incognito mode/voluntary cut off mode”- as described by a senior party functionary- junior legislators, cadres and workers are a confused lot.

BS Yeddiyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after BS Yediyurappa’s return from New Delhi, a lack of clarity is eating into BJP’s cadres and legislators. With the Central leadership of the party- including the general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh- refusing to refute speculations on Yediyurappa’s imminent resignation, baiters, as well as supporters, of the 78-year-old Chief Minister have chosen to lay low and tread cautiously. Baiters like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal- who doesn’t let one opportunity to take a dig at the CM and his family slip- have remained conspicuous with their silence.

Confidence is dwindling in the Yediyurappa camp as well. While supporters like Honalli MLA and his political secretary MP Renukacharya have been expressing confidence over Yediyurappa completing his full term in office in the public eye, internal doubt is said to be creeping within the ranks. “The exit plan has been sealed already. It is not a matter of time. Whether he (Yediyurappa) exists on the day he completes two years in office, earlier than that or later in August is his choice,” a senior BJP leader said.  

While seniors have opted for an “incognito mode/voluntary cut off mode”- as described by a senior party functionary- junior legislators, cadres and workers are a confused lot. “Yediyurappa has been able to bridge the gap of regional, caste, community representation balance because of his stature. It is hard to imagine anyone else being able to do that.

We are bound by what the high command decides... but the lack of clarity is affecting cadres because BJP works 24X7. We do not wait for elections to work at the grassroots level. This ‘will he, won’t he’ is disrupting morale,” said a debutante BJP MLA who did not wish to be named.  Now, all eyes are on the meeting that Yediyurappa has assured to call on July 26. But, invitations for the same are yet to go out.

