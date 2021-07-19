STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditi Ashok swings well, finishes third in US tournament

With the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, Bengaluru girl Aditi Ashok is making all the right noises before she heads for the quadrennial event. 

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (File Photo| AFP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

The 23-year-old golfer, paired with Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland, Michigan, in the United States, finished tied third on Saturday. This is her best finish on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) so far. 

In fact, there were big hopes when the pair started the final round as joint leaders alongside Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura. 

One was looking at a possible historic moment of her becoming the first Indian to win on the LPGA tour. But things did not go according to plan in the final round and they fell short, while the eventual champions, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, came up with a superb display.

Though she missed out on the maiden Ladies Professional Golf Association title this time around, Aditi has already bagged three titles on the Ladies European tour. 

The city girl, who has been carrying India’s flag in women’s golf, will be keen to deliver her best in Tokyo, her second Olympics. 

With Aditi featuring in the Evian Championship in France, the fourth major of the year, which consists of quality golfers, it would provide another golden opportunity for her to sharpen the skills before she flies to Tokyo.

