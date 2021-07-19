Ballari to have Kalyana Karnataka’s second Forensic Science Laboratory

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: For better management of crime cases and to ensure its swift disposal, the state government has announced a Forensic Science Laboratory in Ballari. This will be the second such centre in the region after Kalaburagi.

The government will sanction Rs 25 crore for the facility and to begin with, the FSL centre will start functioning from a temporary structure. The new centre will cater to crime cases in four districts of Kalyana Karnataka region - Ballari, Vijayanagara, Koppal and Raichur.

The facility was being demanded from the police for long as the crime cases were referred to either Davanagere or Kalaburagi centres. Now the police can fasten their investigation work. The district police said that the place for the new building will be identified in Ballari city soon. “The FSL centre was a much-needed one and several requests were placed with the police and home ministry for the same,” informed a police official.

The state now has six FSL centres in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Davangere, Belagavi and Ballari. “The FSL centre in Ballari will start operating in the next three months,” the official added.