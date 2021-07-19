Focus on ramping up medical infrastructure to avert Covid third wave 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to tackle the third wave, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has instructed officials to add medical infrastructure in hospitals, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said here at a media briefing on Sunday.

“The CM has directed officials to make all necessary preparations, including increasing oxygenated beds, training doctors and identifying paediatricians in all the districts. He has also directed BBMP officials to identify low-lying areas which were getting inundated during rain, and prepare an action plan. A meeting regarding this will be held soon,” Ashoka said.

Addressing BJP Yuva Morcha leaders on Sunday, he said, “The BJP Yuva Morcha provides a lot of opportunities for budding leaders. It trains youths to become future leaders. The zilla panchayat and BBMP polls will act as exams for youths to reach out to voters. The BJP Yuva Morcha is a leadership development cell. I suggest every youth to have an understanding of what is happening around. For this, every leader needs to read newspapers in the morning and plan their activities.”