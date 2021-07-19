STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fraud case: Cops from Karnataka reach Andhra to nab consultancy owner

Fraud case: Cops from Karnataka reach Andhra to nab consultancy owner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amruthahalli police are on the lookout for the owner of a finance company who cheated about 90 MBA graduates after promising jobs in MNCs. The accused collected more than Rs 12 lakh from the students who had enrolled towards the fee and he is currently absconding in Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint, a case has been registered and Hemanth, a MBA graduate is among the job aspirants. In his complaint, he alleged that Jayaverma alias Rahul, office in charge of the Nateja company situated on Bellary road, offered to get him an accountant’s job in April this year. On April 23, he met Rahul to enrol for a crash course at WTC centre in Yeshwanthpur by paying Rs 12,000 towards the fee.

Rahul also assured that after the completion of the course, he would reimburse the fee along with the first month salary. Believing his offer, Hemanth paid the fee and also attended online classes. After completion of the course, Hemanth came to know that none of the students, including his previous batch students, have not been offered jobs and Rahul is not in contact with them. Hemanth went to the office again and found it empty. Rahul was missing too.

“So far, we have received around 60 complaints. Rahul duped more than 90 job aspirants. A special team has been formed to nab the accused and also collected CCTV footage to track his movements. The team also reached Andhra Pradesh, the police officer added.

