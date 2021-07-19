Heavy rain in Udupi district, low-lying areas inundated

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Incessant rains across Udupi district have made many low-lying areas inundated. Places like Majoor, Uliyar, Karandadi and Mallar in Kaup taluk and Shiroor in Byndoor taluk were inundated after these places received heavy rainfall on Sunday morning. Rains that started on Saturday night continued till Sunday afternoon giving intermittent breaks, but that did stop lowlying areas from getting submerged.

Rivers- Sita, Swarna, Papanashini, Yadamavinahole, Varahi were flowing to the brim on Sunday, sources said. If the rain continues, intensifying further, flood may occur in many other parts of the district by Monday morning.

In Karkala, the catchment areas of Swarna River that flows towards Udupi received heavy rains inundating places around Mundli reservoir. Water entered several houses in Matadabettu and Kalsanka in Udupi city. Parking lot of Sri Krishna Mutt, Bailakere areas were partially submerged in the afternoon due to incessant rains. In Nirodi area in Byndoor taluk, paddy fields were inundated and loss of crop has been reported.

A house of Laxmi Devadiga in Byndoor Circle area was inundated in the floods. Local people helped Laxmi and her family members to remain safe. Meanwhile Southern Railway cancelled trains due to collapse of soil heap on the track between Padil and Kulashekara in DK district.

Accordingly, train number 06163 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Special train dated July 19 is fully cancelled. Train number 06345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central ‘Netravati’ Daily Special train dated July 20 is fully cancelled, stated a communique from Konkan Railway.