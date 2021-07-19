Kerala students appear for SSLC exam separately with special care in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 441 SSLC students from the neighbouring Kerala appeared for the examination in dedicated class rooms in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. DDPI Malleswamy told The New Indian Express that the department made separate arrangements for the Kerala students so that they do not get confused.

"The local students had been to the centre and checked their registered numbers and those from outside the district could not do so. Hence to help the students and the staff, we arranged seperate rooms for 441 Kerala students. Out of them 331 were arrived in private vehicles in other border areas and in special buses arranged by us at the Talapady border. Remaining students had already shifted to their relatives' houses two days prior to the exam," he said.

Amid COVID-19 health crisis, students appeared for the SSLC examination with a lot of enthusiasm in Dakshina Kannada district. The Scouts and Guides volunteers conducted thermal screening of the students and allowed them inside the exam hall. Since, the rain had taken a break in the morning, the students arrived at the centres without hassle.

As many as 15 students who were infected with COVID-19 wrote the exam in separate rooms at the COVID care centres after being taken in an ambulance by the health staff. Meanwhile, 32 symptomatic students also wrote the exam in the seperate hall.

Out of 28111 registered students, as many as 28088 students wrote the exam while 1765 repeaters also appeared for the exam. Only 37 students failed to turn up for the exam. Also, 165 migrant students also wrote the exam.